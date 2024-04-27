Electrical Underhood light

Hello, all:
I know this has probably been covered before. My underhood light on the 86GT, built Dec 1985, seems to be an older version Ford used. Maybe mercury switch. It needs cleaned and perhaps tested but the last time I did that I barely could get electricity to flow. Does anyone have a part number for these and what years they were used? And if anyone has one for sale, well that would be great. But I would like to get it working again. Thanks much.
 

