Unknown solenoid wire help 89 2.3

Dec 2, 2021
Have no other other end I can see where it goes, previous owner maybe. It says "fuse 14 g". Google has been no help.
 

#3
Thanks for your response! Mostly everything works, It don't have rear defrost connected it seems on the hatch window nor is the factory radio installed but an after market. Now the unknown solenoid wire was taped off before I got it but I really wanted to know if that's why my car will idle high till I slapp the gas, or when I come to a stop it shows check engine Light and flickers then disappears when I gas it. Again thanks for your help.

One other thing is I had the stock engine removed because of no compression they said, and a Jensen engine put in, and I never looked under the hood as I do now and I can say I have to fix a few things myself
 
