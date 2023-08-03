Unplug EGR, runs great, Plug in, hesitates runs poorly

The needs of the many
Jul 25, 2023
- 4
- 0
- 1
88 Foxbody. Runs poorly and hesitates with EGR connected. Unplug EGR, car runs well. Runs a little hot unplugged just past the middle according to the gauge. Used premium, car gauge normal.
Work performed: replaced EGR, EGR solenoid, and EGR position sensor. Hole in the muffler. Smell the exhaust, but no "ROTTEN EGG" smell. No white smoke from the tailpipe. Have a laser thermometer. How hot should CAT be before and aft? Very confused...thanks.
