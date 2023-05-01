Vacuum with new cam?

I don't have experience with that specific cam, but looking at the specs it appears to be fairly close, if not a little more radical, to the cam I run:
|Adv. Intake Duration
|288
|Adv. Exhaust Duration
|300
|Intake Duration @.050
|214
|Exhaust Duration @.050
|224
|Intake Valve Lift w/1.6 Rocker Ratio [w/1.72]
|.473 [.508]
|Exhaust Valve Lift w/1.6 Rocker Ratio [w/1.72]
|.497 [.534]
|Lobe Separation Angle
|112
|Cam Type
|Hydraulic Flat Tappet
|Basic Operating Range
|2800 RPM
The tighter LSA will most likely net you less vacuum than my car produces, which is around 15 inches at idle.
My original build included a different cam:
https://www.summitracing.com/parts/cca-cl31-330-3/make/ford
With that cam, which has the same LSA, I had no issues to speak of with vacuum idle. I bought myself this vacuum canister anyway:
https://www.summitracing.com/parts/cca-5200
It's still mounted in my engine compartment, but I've never had to hook it up. I think it would be pretty easy to hide if you wanted to see about using it. You could mount it in the fenderwell where a lot of the emissions stuff is if you'd like to hide it, but I don't think you'd necessarily need it.