Vacuum with new cam?

Adv. Intake Duration 288 Adv. Exhaust Duration 300 Intake Duration @.050 214 Exhaust Duration @.050 224 Intake Valve Lift w/1.6 Rocker Ratio [w/1.72] .473 [.508] Exhaust Valve Lift w/1.6 Rocker Ratio [w/1.72] .497 [.534] Lobe Separation Angle 112 Cam Type Hydraulic Flat Tappet Basic Operating Range 2800 RPM

I don't have experience with that specific cam, but looking at the specs it appears to be fairly close, if not a little more radical, to the cam I run:The tighter LSA will most likely net you less vacuum than my car produces, which is around 15 inches at idle.My original build included a different cam:With that cam, which has the same LSA, I had no issues to speak of with vacuum idle. I bought myself this vacuum canister anyway:It's still mounted in my engine compartment, but I've never had to hook it up. I think it would be pretty easy to hide if you wanted to see about using it. You could mount it in the fenderwell where a lot of the emissions stuff is if you'd like to hide it, but I don't think you'd necessarily need it.