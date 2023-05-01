Vacuum with new cam?

Hello again. I'm beginning a complete rebuild of 302 out of a '76 Mustang II. We put a pair of AFR 165 heads on it (CR~10:1) and are going with their recommendation for a Comp Cams 268 grind. Their actual grind number is XE268H. We're wondering about vacuum for power brakes, etc. Has anyone done anything close to this? And how was vacuum at idle or off throttle?
I don't have experience with that specific cam, but looking at the specs it appears to be fairly close, if not a little more radical, to the cam I run:

Adv. Intake Duration288
Adv. Exhaust Duration300
Intake Duration @.050214
Exhaust Duration @.050224
Intake Valve Lift w/1.6 Rocker Ratio [w/1.72].473 [.508]
Exhaust Valve Lift w/1.6 Rocker Ratio [w/1.72].497 [.534]
Lobe Separation Angle112
Cam TypeHydraulic Flat Tappet
Basic Operating Range2800 RPM

The tighter LSA will most likely net you less vacuum than my car produces, which is around 15 inches at idle.

My original build included a different cam:

https://www.summitracing.com/parts/cca-cl31-330-3/make/ford

With that cam, which has the same LSA, I had no issues to speak of with vacuum idle. I bought myself this vacuum canister anyway:

https://www.summitracing.com/parts/cca-5200

It's still mounted in my engine compartment, but I've never had to hook it up. I think it would be pretty easy to hide if you wanted to see about using it. You could mount it in the fenderwell where a lot of the emissions stuff is if you'd like to hide it, but I don't think you'd necessarily need it.
 
