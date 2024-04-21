pushrod 5.0 (MILD/ Torque) turbo build for an old scout II help

Hello all, I have had my 67 fastback gta since 1984....but this thread is about a push rod 5.0 for my daily driver 77 scout II and I need some advice.

The Scout II is heavy, I want a daily driver that is low revving but fun to drive. When I go to pass on a country road or merge I want to do it without struggling. My other daily is a 22 Mustang GT so I don't need a "thrill" or make it "scream" vehicle Scout II. I do off road a little bit and the low end "umpf" is where its at.

Weight 4600 LBS
Axle ratios 3.07
33" tires
5 speed NV4500 transmission.

The motor:
5.0 HO (1989)
Holly Terminator X
static compression 9.3:1
AFR 165 heads
Cam Comp 35-512-8 camshaft
adv 258/264
.050 206/121
lift .480/.480
LSA 114
TMOSS style ported gt40 lower
Gt 40 upper
ADDED 2" spacer between upper and lower intake (again aiming for torque)
65 mm throttle body

Turbo
Compressor side:
trim 47
induc 66
exducer 96

exhaust side
trim 85
induc 80
exducer 73
A/R .91

Air to water intercooler (Scouts are very tight in front of the motor so air to air would be difficult)
5-6 PSI max boost using an electronic controlled waste gate

BBK unequal headers turned around for the turbo.
3" exhaust to muffler then (2) 2.25" exhaust out back

I plan on using E85 for this truck.

Thoughts on the combination for my goals? The motor is together so it might be a little late....

Does anyone have suggestions on starting point for timing etc?
 

I forgot to mention I had a 1990 Bronco with the 5.8 and it was a DOG.... I loved the truck, hated the weak motor and want to avoid this again. It killed the joy of driving that old truck.
 
