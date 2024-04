pushrod 5.0 (MILD/ Torque) turbo build for an old scout II help

Hello all, I have had my 67 fastback gta since 1984....but this thread is about a push rod 5.0 for my daily driver 77 scout II and I need some advice.The Scout II is heavy, I want a daily driver that is low revving but fun to drive. When I go to pass on a country road or merge I want to do it without struggling. My other daily is a 22 Mustang GT so I don't need a "thrill" or make it "scream" vehicle Scout II. I do off road a little bit and the low end "umpf" is where its at.Weight 4600 LBSAxle ratios 3.0733" tires5 speed NV4500 transmission.The motor:5.0 HO (1989)Holly Terminator Xstatic compression 9.3:1AFR 165 headsCam Comp 35-512-8 camshaftadv 258/264.050 206/121lift .480/.480LSA 114TMOSS style ported gt40 lowerGt 40 upperADDED 2" spacer between upper and lower intake (again aiming for torque)65 mm throttle bodyTurboCompressor side:trim 47induc 66exducer 96exhaust sidetrim 85induc 80exducer 73A/R .91Air to water intercooler (Scouts are very tight in front of the motor so air to air would be difficult)5-6 PSI max boost using an electronic controlled waste gate BBK unequal headers turned around for the turbo.3" exhaust to muffler then (2) 2.25" exhaust out backI plan on using E85 for this truck.Thoughts on the combination for my goals? The motor is together so it might be a little late....Does anyone have suggestions on starting point for timing etc?