What's it Worth? Value of my 1993 SSP

Just wondering what you guys might think my 1993 SSP would be valued at. Car is NOT for sale and never will be. This is just for fun.

1993 SSP in Royal Blue. All original paint except the hood. Car has been modified with 5 lug, 4 wheel disc cobra setup done correctly.

20230117_131116.jpg


Interior is all original except for the stereo and is nearly mint opal gray.


IMG_20230118_185033_185.jpg


All body panels have their original vin stickers.

The drivetrain is modified. It has a 331 stroker with AFR aluminum heads and an AOD.

20221121_151446.jpg



Last but not least, car has no rust. Mileage is 157k, zero miles on engine.

Thanks. Have fun and you won't hurt my feelings if it is low.
 
