Very bad shaking from motor.

I would take the time and money to change the motor mounts also. Just because there is rubber there does not mean that it is functional rubber. It is easier to check motor mounts on a FWD than a RWD because the engine will move in a specific way (OUT of the engine bay)



If this is still an issue with your car. Pop the hood, have someone look inside of the engine bay while you have it in drive, foot on the brake and then hit the accelerator. The engine will move because of the torque. With good mounts it should cant to one side while hard accelerating and then go back to center when letting off the pedal. If the engine moves excessively then the mounts are bad.



Once you have done this repeat the same thing in Neutral and in Park. If the results are the same in all three then I would say the motor mounts might not be the factor here, if the results are worse in Drive and less in Neutral and Park then change the mounts.



It is not hard to change the mounts or too much in cost either.