On my way home the other day all of a sudden in my 2019 bullitt with the mt-82 six speed manual I began to notice a vibration in the clutch pedal along with a shudder noise coming from the transmission whenever I let out the clutch and get going in first or reverse.



Then tonight I was able to narrow it down some more. I was in second gear in too low of an rpm and the engine was lugging and it began making the noise non stop. So it turns out it really makes the noise whenever the engine is lugging.



I also notice a clutch pedal vibration whenever I start the engine and it’s turning over.



I’m going to take it in to the dealer as it’s still under warranty. I’m hoping my aftermarket tune doesn’t screw me and lead to the warranty being voided. I’m going to return it to stock and hope for the best.



What do you guys think the issue could be? The car only has 12k miles and I don’t put a lot of stress on the clutch and tranny.