Video thread

LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
4,268
3,405
184
Marietta, Ga
@74stang2togo Would this be a sticky idea too?

Post up a vid of your car if you have one! In action at the track, a drive by, an in car drive, a tour of your car, etc. Show off what you've got!!

Here's the most recent one of mine on a drive to Wallyworld in May 2019. My phone's mic didn't really like the accoustical assault from my exhaust..... lol


View: https://youtu.be/Ecs3dYVX2eQ
 
  • Like
Reactions: 3 users

  • Sponsors (?)


2Blue2

2Blue2

will be trying this sex one when I can find it
Mod Dude
Mar 5, 2019
3,681
2,457
143
Oahu
LOL Walmarts look the same everywhere. I'd like to do a video too but mine not as cool sounding as yours Lilcbra.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
4,268
3,405
184
Marietta, Ga
The only way I know of is to post it to Youtube and share the link. There may be other avenues but I don't know of them.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
4,268
3,405
184
Marietta, Ga
Just to liven things up for this thread, here are some of my old videos. These first 2 are with one of my best friends and his 04 Mach 1, which is the same car in my avatar. I was still running on 13" tires in these videos. And, if what I did to my engine in the past couple of years stands true, my timing was way off back then too! When I installed the new intake, I also removed my heads and did a quick lap on the valve seats. I didn't remove the distributor for any of that and found it to be timed at 0, directly at TDC. It's timed correctly now and runs better than it ever did, which it always seemed to run well to me before!! :D

Anyway, here is our first little go round. In both videos we went with a 2nd gear roll. I missed 3rd and went directly to 5th. But as you can see, it was pretty even until I missed the shift.


View: https://youtu.be/K5KE6B-hIqU



And this is the second round. Our buddy Karl shot both videos, obviously the first from Jeff's car, and this one from mine. Jeff got a big time jump on me this time.


View: https://youtu.be/li2fvlTOEAg



The next year I decided to ditch the turbo mufflers for Thrush chambered mufflers and an H pipe. I also got new wheels and tires and installed 4.62s with a Detroit Locker. This is me taking off from a car show.


View: https://youtu.be/oIreFUOfLZw



I have since gone back to 3.55s with the Locker. It's much more streetable and 1st gear is no longer a granny gear. :D If I had to do it all again, I'd probably shoot for 3.73s, which is kinda what I plan for my 87 GT convertible when I finally start working on it. I have WAY too many irons in the fire right now, but here is a short video of the GT just because! It's still bone stock except the addition of Summit brand chambered mufflers. When I finally get around to working on it, that'll all change!! :cool:


View: https://youtu.be/CWW_8jHMlYo



Thus concludes my video demonstration. Hopefully I have inspired you to post your own and show off in your own way!!
 
  • Like
  • Winner
Reactions: 2 users
2Blue2

2Blue2

will be trying this sex one when I can find it
Mod Dude
Mar 5, 2019
3,681
2,457
143
Oahu
Right on LILCBRA those videos were great! I have found the 'one around the corner' before on the web.
4.62 huh? Really steep but killer.
I got to sit down and figure out how to post something here.
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
4,268
3,405
184
Marietta, Ga
Yeah, they were way too much!! When I bought them I just went for broke!! Kinda regret it, now they're just sitting around collecting dust. I thought about putting the center section with the ring gear up for sale but just haven't done it. I mean the pinion depth is really the hardest part of setting a R&P up and that's already done. All someone would have to do is install the ring gear on their differential, install it into the carrier, then slip it in their car. One of these days maybe I'll list it somewhere for a couple hundred and see what happens.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
Enzio

Enzio

Dang it. I was hoping mine would get 3 more inches
May 14, 2019
1,022
826
123
Minnesota
Thank you but it's really not. I'll need body work and paint to get it all done. But, I'm going to drive it for a while before that happens.
That is a good picture now that I think about it.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
4,268
3,405
184
Marietta, Ga
It's in the first post in the thread I linked. But here is the pic.... :)

354795_10218108104987050_2078940750254440448_n-jpg.jpg
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
4,268
3,405
184
Marietta, Ga
This was one of the failed vantage points in my attempts to record the A/F gauge while adjusting my carburetor. This particular video is me giving the dog his first ride in the Cobra, but if you watch til the end you can see why I had problems, the mount just kept falling....


View: https://youtu.be/QcVAIwEvJNw


He liked his ride though. He was pretty worn out when we got home.... :D
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2 users
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mycelus
SOLD [Minnesota] 2014 Ford Mustang GT | Grabber Blue | 6MT Coupe
Replies
1
Views
511
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
Mycelus
Mycelus
Justin87
Engine Engine noise diagnosis (with video)
Replies
20
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Gs1987GT
Gs1987GT
F
Inconsistent Car Tapping/Rattling After Header Install
Replies
3
Views
723
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Flash_The_Stang
F
AeroCoupe
Fuel Replacing the Plastic Factory Fuel Line Push on Connectors
Replies
28
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
rednotch
rednotch
Mustang5L5
PWM Fan Control
Replies
42
Views
5K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
vristang
vristang
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu