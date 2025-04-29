AeroCoupe
lube between the nut and the face. I know my lubes
Founding Member
-
Oct 28, 2001
-
- 4,134
-
- 2,787
-
- 173
For the love of all car things holy when you are thinking about starting a thread that has anything to do with the car not running properly or running at all please look at the top of this forum in the "STICKY THREADS" and see if any of that really useful information helps before you start typing away there JK Rowling.
Some basic things you need to start your thread with are the following:
What car is it? Most will be a Fox Mustang but there are questions on Fox power trains swapped into other vehicles.
What year is it? If it is a swap what year did the donor parts come out of?
If the power train is not stock please sweet 8 pound baby jesus list what is not stock.
If the car has a chip then that is something we need to know.
If the car has an aftermarket ECU (Holley, Pro-M, MSPnP, MegaSquirt, etc.) then you need to post in the "Digital Self-tuning Forum" here as that is were you will find the most help.
Basically if a part is not a stock part or stock replacement part list it.
Now here is the big one...pull codes you SOB. A little hint, the CEL (check engine light) will only illuminate on emissions related codes. Does this mean that if the CEL is not illuminated there will not be any codes? Well the short answer like the bus you rode into this thread on is no and hell no (remember I drove the bus so...). There can be codes with no CEL illuminated so pull the damn codes. IF the car will run then get it up to operating temperature so you can properly pull KOEO and KOER codes. See how to pull codes (even if your car does not have a CEL) here:
Now if your car will crank but not start again we beg you please read this thread (in its entirety) and then work through the steps that @jrichker so painstakingly put together as is has helped most if not all of us at some point. Not working through the steps in the order given and fixing things as needed and then going back through the steps as given is the path to failure so again please follow the yellow brick road.
The more information you put in your first post will help those who choose to wade off in the waters of internet car repair help you get to the problem and a solution much quicker.
Mods, feel free to delete this if need be but I am just tired of pulling teeth to get information to help those that think we are there with them in the driveway looking at whatever the heck it is they are working on.
@Noobz347 - The code dump procedure isn't in the sticky - you may want to add it...
Dump the codes: Codes may be present even if the Check Engine Light (CEL) isn't on.
Dumping the computer diagnostic codes on 86-95 Mustangs
Revised 26-July-2011. Added need to make sure the clutch is pressed when dumping codes.
Codes may be present even if the check engine light hasn’t come on, so be sure to check for them.
Here's the way to dump the computer codes with only a jumper wire or paper clip and the check engine light, or test light or voltmeter. I’ve used it for...
