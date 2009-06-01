Wheel Options for 93 Cobra???

I'm trying to find wheels that would fit a 93 cobra.
I swapped a TC rear end and the rear wheels are too wide for my liking right now...
They will work temporarily, but I want something with more backspacing. I'm up for any suggestions on wheel options!!
I found a few pictures of 93 cobras with some different wheels..
hopefully that means this is a possibility.
These were the original specs.
1993 Cobra Wheel Specs:
RH: F3ZZ-1007-A
LH: F3ZZ-1007-B
Offset = 1.61" or 40.9mm
Backspace = 5.36"
Bolt Pattern = 4 X 4.25"
Thanks!
