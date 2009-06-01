Wheel Options for 93 Cobra???

I'm trying to find wheels that would fit a 93 cobra.
I swapped a TC rear end and the rear wheels are too wide for my liking right now...
They will work temporarily, but I want something with more backspacing. I'm up for any suggestions on wheel options!!

I found a few pictures of 93 cobras with some different wheels..
hopefully that means this is a possibility.

These were the original specs.
1993 Cobra Wheel Specs:
RH: F3ZZ-1007-A
LH: F3ZZ-1007-B
Offset = 1.61" or 40.9mm
Backspace = 5.36"
Bolt Pattern = 4 X 4.25"

Thanks!

apoobah2.jpg

aac.jpg

aad.jpg
 

One of the guys in our Club changed his front rotors and rear axles inorder to take advantange of the regular offsite for the 87-93 and went with some of the 93 Cobra replicas to put up and save the stock stuff.
 
Not quite what I was looking for. I have basically a 93 Cobra rear axle assembly with disc brakes... which from the factory were .75" longer on each side... which is why the 93 Cobra came with a 7.5" wide wheel with a special offset of almost 41mm... I was planning on finding a set of wheels with enough offset to fit properly... but i'm thinking i'll just go 5-lug and the wheel choice will be no problem.
 
Why would anyone replace the stock 93 Cobra wheels, with some after market "cobra" wheels as displayed in your pictures? I'm all about a different set up, but please don't disrespect your Cobra with after market knock-offs of a real Cobra wheel.
 
+1
I'm with you on that... I think the 93 Cobra is one of the best looking wheels out there.
 
That’s a good idea. I might have to look into doing that. One of the main reasons I don’t drive mine more. I’ve had to have one of the rims fixed from a pothole incident some years ago. I know if I really damaged the OEM rim I’m screwed. There impossible to find
 
The OEMs 93s are almost impossible to replace if damaged. I’m thinking of changing the rotors and axles to run the replicas myself for just that reason
 
