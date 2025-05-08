Dontknowchit
Need to upgrade cooling on my v3 charged hatch. Running stock rad single core with shroud and single 16in deharale? Fan. I'm able to keep up, but just barely and it's not hot out yet. Put spacers on my hood hinges to help for now.
Planning on upgrading to a 2 or 3 core with dual fans. Likley both from LMR but not 100% sold yet. Recent reviews of the repop "contour" fans showing they are not as strong as the OG Ford ones. I want to make ice cubes with this combo!
If someone was forced due to budget to upgrade one at a time, which is more impactful, new rad with same electric fan or new fans with single core rad?
