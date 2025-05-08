Engine Which cooling part first?

Jul 31, 2017
Need to upgrade cooling on my v3 charged hatch. Running stock rad single core with shroud and single 16in deharale? Fan. I'm able to keep up, but just barely and it's not hot out yet. Put spacers on my hood hinges to help for now.

Planning on upgrading to a 2 or 3 core with dual fans. Likley both from LMR but not 100% sold yet. Recent reviews of the repop "contour" fans showing they are not as strong as the OG Ford ones. I want to make ice cubes with this combo!

If someone was forced due to budget to upgrade one at a time, which is more impactful, new rad with same electric fan or new fans with single core rad?
 

Is this combo a new set up (or did you run the same last year)?
What kind of shroud do you have?
Any pics of the set up?
Yup, a new configuration. The supercharger just got put on this spring. The fan was previously mounted to the stock rad directly. I made the shroud for it a few weeks ago in an attempt to improve airflow. It's a baking sheet, cut with sheet metal snips, sealed with vac line tubing and bolted to the rad. It came out decent and improved flow quite a bit. It brought down temps and estimate of 5-7 at heat soaked cruise. Another 5-7 reduction by placing spacers on hood hinges. Only about 3/8ths clearance between the supercharger crank hub and the fan hub temperatures were fine before the supercharger. It's not overheating but it's just May and I'm in Tennessee so I need a bit more breathing room. The engine bay just seems to get heat soaked. Stock temp staying between 3rd and 4th tick, which I think is 210-215? Was running solidly at 4th tick.
 

  • 20250508_174315.webp
    20250508_174315.webp
    183.1 KB · Views: 4
  • 20250508_174321.webp
    20250508_174321.webp
    364.1 KB · Views: 4
  • 20250508_174333.webp
    20250508_174333.webp
    384 KB · Views: 4
  • 20250508_174346.webp
    20250508_174346.webp
    322.1 KB · Views: 4
