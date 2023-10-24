a1machinista1 said: Seems reasonable. Do the kits tend to be plug and place or splice and play? Click to expand...

I have seen ample examples of both.I really think it comes down to what sensors you want to use and how much capability you want to have on the table for "what if"s.An example:I run a stroker, 2.2L Kenne Bell, Pro-M 75 MAF, OEM harness (modified for MAF), A9L, with a 3-bank chip in the back.I am thinking [hard] about going back to speed density... but not with a stock EEC.I want something that will take 2x Wide-band inputs, 3-Bar MAP, blow the TB out 80mm and have the whole thing run like a kitten in parking lots with [no] mass air meter.I'm on the fence about the engine harness... Mine is in pretty good shape as far as I know (I'm the second owner) but I'm not so attached to it that it has to stay.