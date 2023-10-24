a1machinista1
I plan on using an aftermarket EFI on my next Foxbody. 302 daily. Which system for ease of install and ease of upgrades?
MF Kustoms does the plug and play for the Terminator XIf your factory harness is in good shape then Pimp XS or DYI AutoTune MSPNP2 or MSPRO3. If your factory harness is not all that great then Holley Terminator X with a custom harness to integrate into your dash wiring or Pro-M's unit.
I cannot remember who does the wiring on the Terminator X harness to adapt them to the Fox Mustang dash harness but I have seen it a couple of times on here and/or the Corral.
Seems reasonable. Do the kits tend to be plug and place or splice and play?
They have a lot to do with it. The injector harness and sensors all go through there:For example, my last Foxbody I believed had some connection issues with the 10 pins. The car was totaled before I had a chance to clean them up, which I believe was givimg me inconsistent and eradicate readings. How much of a role do the ten pins come into play with a new efi when I get a new Fox?
That’s always been my take . Some guys disagree . Every ass has a seat.