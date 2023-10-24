Which EFI

#4
If your factory harness is in good shape then Pimp XS or DYI AutoTune MSPNP2 or MSPRO3. If your factory harness is not all that great then Holley Terminator X with a custom harness to integrate into your dash wiring or Pro-M's unit.

I cannot remember who does the wiring on the Terminator X harness to adapt them to the Fox Mustang dash harness but I have seen it a couple of times on here and/or the Corral.
 
#5
AeroCoupe said:
MF Kustoms does the plug and play for the Terminator X
 
#10
a1machinista1 said:
Seems reasonable. Do the kits tend to be plug and place or splice and play?
I have seen ample examples of both.

I really think it comes down to what sensors you want to use and how much capability you want to have on the table for "what if"s. :O_o:

An example:

I run a stroker, 2.2L Kenne Bell, Pro-M 75 MAF, OEM harness (modified for MAF), A9L, with a 3-bank chip in the back.

I am thinking [hard] about going back to speed density... but not with a stock EEC. :nono: I want something that will take 2x Wide-band inputs, 3-Bar MAP, blow the TB out 80mm and have the whole thing run like a kitten in parking lots with [no] mass air meter. :)

I'm on the fence about the engine harness... Mine is in pretty good shape as far as I know (I'm the second owner) but I'm not so attached to it that it has to stay.
 
#11
For example, my last Foxbody I believed had some connection issues with the 10 pins. The car was totaled before I had a chance to clean them up, which I believe was givimg me inconsistent and eradicate readings. How much of a role do the ten pins come into play with a new efi when I get a new Fox?
 
#12
a1machinista1 said:
For example, my last Foxbody I believed had some connection issues with the 10 pins. The car was totaled before I had a chance to clean them up, which I believe was givimg me inconsistent and eradicate readings. How much of a role do the ten pins come into play with a new efi when I get a new Fox?
They have a lot to do with it. The injector harness and sensors all go through there:

1698207766877.png


In your case, I'd swap the harness. Once you start running the wires to one sensor or one injector, at a time, it's not so bad.

Getting the old stuff surgically removed will probably take you longer. :O_o:
 
#14
a1machinista1 said:
Isn't the whole idea of an aftermarket efi is to get rid of stock wiring?(efi)
That’s always been my take . Some guys disagree . Every ass has a seat.

To answer your dash question. Depends on what you’re doing .

You can keep stock gauges working as they do . Have to tap into 2 wires in fire wall plug . Same for tach and AC command.

Fuel pump relay wiring .

Otherwise that’s really it

This is pertaining to Holley efi .
 
#15
You tuber Chris Sullivan has installed a couple of ( I believe) Holly systems on his car projects.... His 69 LX Camaro has one and I think one of his corvettes got one... To somebody like me who has never fooled with FI, it was fairly easy to follow..... You might want to watch some of his videos.....
 
#16
a1machinista1 said:
Isn't the whole idea of an aftermarket efi is to get rid of stock wiring?(efi)
Not necessarily. First and foremost it's about updating the 30+ year old ECU's known for failures and something a bit more modern/faster with better tuning capabilities.

Wiring depends on the vehicle. There are plenty of vehicles out there with wiring that is dry rotted out and just failing in general. There are also cars out there where the wiring is in great shape and perfectly serviceable.
 
#17
I have a BigStuff 3 on 2 of my cars, both built back before 2010, and I have the stock EECIV on my daily driver. I'd go with Holley HP, Terminator X, or PimpXS (or whatever @a91what told me to) if I were doing it over again, today.

On my daily, which is running pretty well, I didn't want to do a whole standalone kit Electronically, everything's working right, but it's running rich at idle and cruise, and needs 850-900 RPM to idle acceptably. It has a Pro-M 75mm MAF with 30 lbs injectors on a car with an e-cam & GT40 heads/intake. So, given how little I really want to do with it, I found a Moates Quarterhorse on FB marketplace for $250 that I intend to install and make only minor tweaks.
 
