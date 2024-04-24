Digital Tuning Wideband failure

I've been reading that wideband sensors don't like being heated before engine start. I'm trying to solve the cause for my Innovate MTX-L & Bosch LSU 4.9 sensor malfunctioning now twice in 2 months.

Why they have a built in heater doesn't make sense in that case. But nevertheless, I am wondering if there is any better signal wire to indicate engine running than the fuel pump circuit? I'd like the best indicator of the running engine to trigger the relay.
 

