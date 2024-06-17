A9L on 94 engine, no priming injector pulse?

31 - EGR Valve Position/Pressure Feedback EGR Circuit Below Minimum Voltage. 0.24 volts EGR system removed, so this makes sense. (Have ordered 82 ohm resistor to make eliminator to clear CEL.)

67 - Park Neutral Position Switch Circuit Open; A/C On -Manual, Manual Lever Position Sensor Out Of Range/A/C On (CM,O), Clutch Switch Circuit Failure The clutch switch is not hooked up, so this makes sense.

81 - Secondary Air Diverter Circuit Failure Air system removed, so this makes sense. (Have ordered 82 ohm resistor to make eliminator to clear CEL.)

82 - Secondary Air Bypass Circuit Failure Air system removed, so this makes sense. (Have ordered 82 ohm resistor to make eliminator to clear CEL.)

84 - EGR Vacuum Regulator (EVR) Control Circuit Failure EGR system removed, so this makes sense. (Have ordered 3.9K/390 ohm resistors to make eliminator triangle to clear CEL.)

85 - CANP Circuit Failure Canister & purge not installed, so this makes sense. (Have ordered 82 ohm resistor to make eliminator to clear CEL.)

87 - Primary Fuel Pump Circuit Failure not using 5.0 fuel pump circuit, so this makes sense. May add +12v feed back top EEC to get rid of this code.. could this be the issue?



Simple question, should I see a priming pulse on injector 1 using noid light at key on with engine cold?Trying to resolve a cold start issue, will not start without starter fluid. 2-3 rounds of this and it will start to run on its own, and once warm will restart normally. Noid light on injector #1 shows injector pulses during crank but not a prime pulse prior to crank. Setup details:1995 Miata chassis1994 SN95 engine with 87k miles, all stock: internals, TB, intake, MAF, injectors, fuel rail, fuel pressure regulator1989 wiring (Engine, EEC, O2) harness (modified for 94 TPS pigtail, no other changes).A9L EEC IVNew Autolite 25 plugs, gapped at 0.052New distributor cap and rotorMustang Fuel pump circuit not used, Miata fuel pump runs at key on.Return fuel system, brand new fuel filterAir intake temp sensor added to #5 runner (like an 89 would be)EGR and related removed, head holes plugged, TB hole pluggedAir pump & related removedShorty swap headersNo O2's installed (yet, exhaust not built yet) but wiring harness is connected and hanging. O2 harness is correct manual transmission version.Additional info:Battery fully charged94 TPS mounts elongated and position adjusted to 0.95v with KOEO (Initially had 1.27v, and code 23 - Throttle Position Sensor Out Of Self Test Range. Hot idle was 1100rpm. After adjustment, voltage in line with 89 specs, and hot idle is 600rpm)Fuel pressure at prime is 40psi, measured at stock 5.0 test port on rail. Pressurizes on key on to 'run'.Verified good grounds to pins 20, 40, 60 of EEC.Current codes:I've run through the crank/no start checklist and didn't find anything (can post my results if needed)... the only thing that seems suspect is the last Code 87 maybe but then why would it run after it's warmed up?Any thoughts appreciated!