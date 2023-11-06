Darius88
- Apr 5, 2022
- 7
- 3
- 13
I have a 1990 5.0 ho that won't idle for nothing and keeps lightly backfiring . It has new plugs,wires,injectors,distributor cap and rotor,fuel pump . The engine is slightly modded with e303 cam upgraded rocker arms and bored .40 over. I have messed around with the distributor and found good spot that itll run in but the throttle has to be held open for it to keep running. Currently the throttle cable isn't hooked up. I have to remove the egr block so it will not hit my tall valve covers.
I will try to post a video, but it's being a paiin and saying every file is too big
