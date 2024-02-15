94 cobra possible idle issue?

First time poster here looking for some advice where to look next. I've tried a bunch of things but no luck maybe someone here has a good technique to try. So run down on car. 94 cobra, afr 185cc heads, f303 cam set straight up, edelbrock rpm2 intake with spacer for clearence reasons, has a 70mm bore. 1.6 roller rockers, ac delete, smog delete. 2.5 off road h pipe. Bama 4 bank chip tuned for what was done. Original cobra 24lb fuel injectors.So what it's doing... from the start it fires up fine but was chasing a idle issue. Fires up rpm comes up then would just fall to stall. Ran codes. No codes other than for egr not being there. Checked fuel pressure, was sitting at 35 koeo goes up to 40 koer fuel pressure regulator test is fine. I had a he'll of a time trying to adjust base timing without it idling so ended up changing a bunch of parts. But here's where it gets interesting I ended up coming to the maf sensor which seemed to fix the idle issue. I bought a duralast maf put it in and boom, car is idling seemed like the system was picking up and learning fine. But it appears that when the car comes up to temp (though even this is inconsistent) it will stop idling... as long as I give it some throttle it will fire up every time just will not idle. Let it sit awhile and she will fire up and idle again. I noticed last night running it trying to check timing again, might be a coincidence but put the timing light on adjusted timing light on screen and all at once the fan came on and the idle dropped out. Coincidence? Another strange thing I noticed about the car while I was performing different tests a consistent thing I noticed every time I went to pull codes with code reader ill click the button to start the test and instantly it turns the radio on my counter off? I believe it's disrupting the wifi song will keep playing but it kills the radio connection. What the heck is that? By checking the plugs another consistency is that it's running very rich. Multiple sets of various heat range plugs and they all just get black soot on them. Yeah any advice would be much appreciated. Thank you guys