Hi folks,
I just recently resolved a code 14 issue from a previous thread (linked below) but I'm having a new issue. The car starts, idles, and drives beautifully until I stomp on the gas pedal and rev it out. It gets above 4k or so and you can hear a distinct break up in the sound the engine makes along with a very slight hesitation or loss of power. It's minor but plainly noticeable. It doesn't sound like a misfire or detonation, no backfire, no other sounds coming from the engine. I pulled and inspected each plug and wire and they all appear to indicate normal operation. KOEO give me the neutral pressure switch, KOER gives me code 91, Multiple cylinder balance tests passed with code 90. I believe the 91 is related to a leak in the driver's side collector where it may be sucking in air, the car is definitely running a bit rich. I'm hoping to check the leak this week. Any thoughts on what else I can check for? The only part of the ignition system that hasn't been replaced is the coil. I believe it's also an MSD unit but I'm not sure. Could this even be a coil issue? Could the collector leak but the problem? Thank you in advance!
Recently done:
Ford Performance 9mm wires
Motorcraft Plugs AGSP32CK with .054 gap
TPS
EGR
MSD Pro Billet Distributor
Checked plugs and wires
Checked for arcing
Cleaned Mass Air
Replaced fuel filter
Base timing set to 16-17 degrees
Smoke test with no vacuum leaks
Noid light indicates good injector pulse
Mods:
Trickflow HCI
BBK CAI
70mm throttle body
75MM mass air
BBK shorty headers with matching exhaust all the way back
Previous issue:
I just recently resolved a code 14 issue from a previous thread (linked below) but I'm having a new issue. The car starts, idles, and drives beautifully until I stomp on the gas pedal and rev it out. It gets above 4k or so and you can hear a distinct break up in the sound the engine makes along with a very slight hesitation or loss of power. It's minor but plainly noticeable. It doesn't sound like a misfire or detonation, no backfire, no other sounds coming from the engine. I pulled and inspected each plug and wire and they all appear to indicate normal operation. KOEO give me the neutral pressure switch, KOER gives me code 91, Multiple cylinder balance tests passed with code 90. I believe the 91 is related to a leak in the driver's side collector where it may be sucking in air, the car is definitely running a bit rich. I'm hoping to check the leak this week. Any thoughts on what else I can check for? The only part of the ignition system that hasn't been replaced is the coil. I believe it's also an MSD unit but I'm not sure. Could this even be a coil issue? Could the collector leak but the problem? Thank you in advance!
Recently done:
Ford Performance 9mm wires
Motorcraft Plugs AGSP32CK with .054 gap
TPS
EGR
MSD Pro Billet Distributor
Checked plugs and wires
Checked for arcing
Cleaned Mass Air
Replaced fuel filter
Base timing set to 16-17 degrees
Smoke test with no vacuum leaks
Noid light indicates good injector pulse
Mods:
Trickflow HCI
BBK CAI
70mm throttle body
75MM mass air
BBK shorty headers with matching exhaust all the way back
Previous issue:
1989 GT Possible air/fuel issue
Hi folks, I hope everyone is enjoying the summer. I've been having an intermittent issue with my car and I'm hoping someone can help me figure it out. Under normal driving conditions the car behaves as it should but after some spirited driving, mainly winding it out in the first 3 gears, it...
stangnet.com