World Touring UCAs

Jul 9, 2012
1) Started with a pair of high quality 67-73 MOOG UCAs.
2) Cut and welded the 20 degree ball joint wedge to prevent ball joint bind when applied to dropped UCA applications (sometimes is not required).
3) Installed the rollerized shaft and bearing kit from Opentracker (he offered some discussion throughout this build).
4) Designed, fabricated and welded custom 14 ga. CNC inserts.
5) Paint and assemble (need to change to angled grease fittings).

To my knowledge, these are the only fully boxed stock UCA's that factor in the full original stamped cross section of the control arm. The modded arms add only 8 oz. over stock when weighed at the ball joint lock nut (un-sprung weight).

Yes they are overkill.:)

20241117_105050.webp

20241117_114104.webp


20241117_114123.webp

20241117_114135.webp
 

