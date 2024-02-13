Would the real V8 Cobra II Tach stand up please? Adaptor or no adaptor?

fastmerc
New Member
-
- Feb 13, 2024
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
Greetings!
I have a factory in dash tach that I pulled out of a 1978 Mustang Cobra II. I only have L-Merc parts book so cannot look up numbers for a V8 Tach in an "F" style body (Mustang) in 1978 since Merc Cougar went HUGE and Mustangs had already gone small....!
Tach is marked D7ZF-17360- B C With what appears to be a 7 L 20 date ( 1977 Nov 20)...1978 car line...but the B C marking is not clear as to if this is a -B or a -C or a -BC!
Parts book would hopefully clear this up.
So searched Google and got everything but what I needed...... There was a mention of a tach adapter needed for V8 cars to slow the tach down... However, the screw hole in the rear of my tach shows no evidence of having ever had a screw mounted in it......
My question is was the tach adapter REQUIRED by 1978 or did separate tachs have the calibration built in then? (V6 or V8 specific tachs)
Possibilities:
1) A tach adapter was used on the one I found, but not screwed down
2) tach adapter was there but I left it hanging in the car
3) no tach adapter was used by 1978????? ...in the V8 cars.
I know it was a V8 Car as I removed all of the smog and top end components, motor mounts etc and recently sold it all as a kit. I just recently came across the tach packed in another box for safety and promptly lost for at least a decade on my shelves! Ugh!
Anyone have access to a 1974-79 Ford Master Parts Catalog??
Thanks a heap!
Steve
I have a factory in dash tach that I pulled out of a 1978 Mustang Cobra II. I only have L-Merc parts book so cannot look up numbers for a V8 Tach in an "F" style body (Mustang) in 1978 since Merc Cougar went HUGE and Mustangs had already gone small....!
Tach is marked D7ZF-17360- B C With what appears to be a 7 L 20 date ( 1977 Nov 20)...1978 car line...but the B C marking is not clear as to if this is a -B or a -C or a -BC!
Parts book would hopefully clear this up.
So searched Google and got everything but what I needed...... There was a mention of a tach adapter needed for V8 cars to slow the tach down... However, the screw hole in the rear of my tach shows no evidence of having ever had a screw mounted in it......
My question is was the tach adapter REQUIRED by 1978 or did separate tachs have the calibration built in then? (V6 or V8 specific tachs)
Possibilities:
1) A tach adapter was used on the one I found, but not screwed down
2) tach adapter was there but I left it hanging in the car
3) no tach adapter was used by 1978????? ...in the V8 cars.
I know it was a V8 Car as I removed all of the smog and top end components, motor mounts etc and recently sold it all as a kit. I just recently came across the tach packed in another box for safety and promptly lost for at least a decade on my shelves! Ugh!
Anyone have access to a 1974-79 Ford Master Parts Catalog??
Thanks a heap!
Steve