Would the real V8 Cobra II Tach stand up please? Adaptor or no adaptor?

F

fastmerc

New Member
Feb 13, 2024
1
0
0
Hollister CA
#1
Greetings!

I have a factory in dash tach that I pulled out of a 1978 Mustang Cobra II. I only have L-Merc parts book so cannot look up numbers for a V8 Tach in an "F" style body (Mustang) in 1978 since Merc Cougar went HUGE and Mustangs had already gone small....!

Tach is marked D7ZF-17360- B C With what appears to be a 7 L 20 date ( 1977 Nov 20)...1978 car line...but the B C marking is not clear as to if this is a -B or a -C or a -BC!

Parts book would hopefully clear this up.

So searched Google and got everything but what I needed...... There was a mention of a tach adapter needed for V8 cars to slow the tach down... However, the screw hole in the rear of my tach shows no evidence of having ever had a screw mounted in it......

My question is was the tach adapter REQUIRED by 1978 or did separate tachs have the calibration built in then? (V6 or V8 specific tachs)

Possibilities:
1) A tach adapter was used on the one I found, but not screwed down
2) tach adapter was there but I left it hanging in the car
3) no tach adapter was used by 1978????? ...in the V8 cars.

I know it was a V8 Car as I removed all of the smog and top end components, motor mounts etc and recently sold it all as a kit. I just recently came across the tach packed in another box for safety and promptly lost for at least a decade on my shelves! Ugh!

Anyone have access to a 1974-79 Ford Master Parts Catalog??

Thanks a heap!
Steve
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LILCBRA
Stiffer front springs writeup from the old .net site
Replies
1
Views
784
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Enzio
Enzio
G
1983 GLX Convertible 5.0 5-Speed 4BBL 'Barn Find' - 82,000 original miles - Restoration Motivation Needed
Replies
10
Views
878
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
L
Adapters for newer seats in SN95 convertible?
Replies
1
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
K
WTB/Trade V8 Mustang II Motor Mount
Replies
3
Views
2K
Mustang II Parts
IICrew
I
Matt01
Fox 4 Cyl to V8 Swap Info Thread
Replies
16
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Robinson
R
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu