For Sale WTB stock oil baffles for lower intake.

FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
5,279
1,886
224
Fort Knox, KY
#1
I read that the stock intake's oil baffles for the lower intake will work on an Edelbrock RPM I lower intake. Particularly the baffle that blocks oil from washing up into the PCV tube.

So, does anyone have a stock lower intake lying around? I'd pay $50 for em, which is like all you'd get for the whole stock intake online.

Also, if you have info on whether they'll work, I'd appreciate it.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

9
Engine Oil in vacuum lines, soot in intake manifold - '94 Cobra
Replies
14
Views
4K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
doctorj357
Engine Oil in Intake, normal?
Replies
15
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
08GT500
08GT500
J
New to Megasquirt on '90 5.0, having setup issues
Replies
5
Views
1K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Jaybal80
J
fun331
Engine Oil Consumption
Replies
10
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
fun331
fun331
D
Engine Light 302 roller build for ffr Cobra
Replies
3
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu