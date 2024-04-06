FastDriver
My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
-
- Sep 5, 2001
-
- 5,279
-
- 1,886
-
- 224
I read that the stock intake's oil baffles for the lower intake will work on an Edelbrock RPM I lower intake. Particularly the baffle that blocks oil from washing up into the PCV tube.
So, does anyone have a stock lower intake lying around? I'd pay $50 for em, which is like all you'd get for the whole stock intake online.
Also, if you have info on whether they'll work, I'd appreciate it.
So, does anyone have a stock lower intake lying around? I'd pay $50 for em, which is like all you'd get for the whole stock intake online.
Also, if you have info on whether they'll work, I'd appreciate it.