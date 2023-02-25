04 Mustang with no keys - Please Help!!!

Rebsgirl said: Please Help!!! My mom recently passed away and I got her 2004 Anniversary Edition Mustang. But I didn’t get the original keys. Along with that I think the PATS system is not working right. Where is the PATS module located and how can I check to see if its bad?? Click to expand...

I would not in any way, shape, or form, screw with the PATS system until you have a proper set of keys.Take your VIN down and call the dealer to get a set. I'm sure there's some [proceedure] for marrying the new keys to the car so ask about that too when you call.If there's a homebrew method for doing this stuff with [no keys] at all, one of these other dudes should have a hot tip although it may require equipment that you may not possess.