04 Mustang with no keys - Please Help!!!

R

Rebsgirl

New Member
Feb 25, 2023
1
0
1
Please Help!!! My mom recently passed away and I got her 2004 Anniversary Edition Mustang. But I didn’t get the original keys. Along with that I think the PATS system is not working right. Where is the PATS module located and how can I check to see if its bad??
 

  • Sponsors (?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
34,037
15,581
234
Box behind Walmart
Rebsgirl said:
Please Help!!! My mom recently passed away and I got her 2004 Anniversary Edition Mustang. But I didn’t get the original keys. Along with that I think the PATS system is not working right. Where is the PATS module located and how can I check to see if its bad??
Click to expand...
I would not in any way, shape, or form, screw with the PATS system until you have a proper set of keys.

Take your VIN down and call the dealer to get a set. I'm sure there's some [proceedure] for marrying the new keys to the car so ask about that too when you call.

If there's a homebrew method for doing this stuff with [no keys] at all, one of these other dudes should have a hot tip although it may require equipment that you may not possess.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F
1987 5.0 NEED HELP
Replies
5
Views
570
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
2
PLEASE HELP!!!! Brake light issues!!!
Replies
15
Views
315
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
T
2003 v6 3.8
Replies
5
Views
384
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Warhorse Racing
W
E
PATS won't recognize keys after 30 minutes
Replies
2
Views
749
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
EzraS
E
8
For Sale 99-04 Mustang Black Driver Air Bag
Replies
0
Views
174
Interior Exterior Parts
85cleangtvert
8
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu