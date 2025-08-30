Resolved 96 crown Vic ECU in a mustang gt

Aug 30, 2025
So I recently bought this 96 mustang 4.6l. the pats system went out of it, I figured Instead of buying a new module and getting it programmed I would swap out the ECU with either one with the pats deleted or a different ECU. I've been doing some research and some people have said a 96 Grand Marquis ecu would work, also some people said the p71 ECU out of a crown Vic police interceptor would work, and gain extra power. As long as the speedometer works, I'd be happy. Anyone have any thoughts that could help me out? It is a manual and the ECU is eec-v hookup.
 

No one had anything to put forth so I bought an ECU out of a 96 crown Vic police interceptor. It plugs in and runs just fine. Everything works, speedometer, headlights, etc.. they're cheaper than a mustang ecu and as far as I can tell there isn't a decrease in power, if anything there should be an increase with the police tune. So I guess I'll document it since I was never able to find any information. An older PI ECU works in the older mustangs, try to match the year.
 
Glad it worked out for you. You should run codes and see if you get the ‘working correctly’ codes that should appear if all is well.

Also throw up part numbers of the ECU, could be beneficial for others who need to do something similar.
 
