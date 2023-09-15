Hello,



The quarter window on my 1990 Mustang 5.0 convertible (driver side) was not working so I took it to a local mechanic and he had me order the window motor. I did this and ordered a resto kit from LMR which came with the motor and other parts to get rid of the window slop. The mechanic has had it for 3 days and says he cannot get the window to work properly and keeps telling me that "someone else" was in there before him. At this point I want to find someone that is capable of repairing this for me. I live in the San Francisco Bay Area and want to find someone here that can repair this issue. Does anyone know a mechanic in the San Francisco area that specializes in the Mustang gt? Thanks in advance.