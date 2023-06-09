For Sale Garaged 1987 Foxbody V8 GT 5.0 Convertible, Automatic, white and silver paint with white leather interior $17,000 obo

M

michaelS

Member
Sep 26, 2022
4
1
13
Chicago
For sale: a garaged 1987 Foxbody V8 GT 5.0 Convertible with 3-Speed Automatic transmission, White and silver paint with white leather interior 101,500 Miles. The car is in Chicago, IL and I’m asking $17,000

I’m selling my 1987 Foxbody GT 5.0 Convertible. My dad bought her from a friend and passed her down to me. Unfortunately, it’s time to let her go if she can find a good home. This particular example has been lovingly enjoyed by 3 owners in the last 30 years, garaged, and fastidiously maintained. Gleaming paint, a ferocious engine, supple bucket seats, and a driving experience that can only be appreciated by getting behind the wheel of this GT, that is, if you find yourself the new lucky owner.

I’ll be upfront with the downside, she came with a rebuilt title. My mechanic has been over the car, tune ups and replacement of the gas tank and fuel pump, and thanks to this forum I’ve been able to make a number of repairs over the years (new alternator, replacement power window motor, new horn, new fuel pump and gas tank), and we never found anything of concern.

See a walk-around video here: More photos and information are available upon request.

1987MustangGT-1A.jpeg

1987MustangGT-2A.jpeg

1987MustangGT-4A.jpeg

1987MustangGT-5ConvertableTopBoot1.jpg 1987MustangGT-6-13B.jpeg
1987MustangGT-7-15.jpeg 1987MustangGT-8Dashboard2.jpg 1987MustangGT-12.jpeg 1987MustangGT-20.jpeg
1987MustangGT-21-Underside-2.jpg 1987MustangGT-22-Underside-4.jpg 1987MustangGT-23-Underside-7.jpg 1987MustangGT-Manual.jpg
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
For Sale 1990 Mustang LX 5.0 Blue Convertible 30k miles, original.
Replies
0
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
stingingstang
S
B
Price?
Replies
28
Views
2K
What is it Worth?!?!?
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
A
Engine 1990 Fox wont rev over 3500 RPMS
Replies
57
Views
8K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
alex.sweitzer
A
M
Foxbody Oxford white leather interior spray paint
Replies
2
Views
2K
The Welcome Wagon
Mark63
M
EarnhartBuilt
For Sale 193 Original Miles on this RARE Barn Find 1989 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible
Replies
3
Views
5K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
HemiRick
HemiRick
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu