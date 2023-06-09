For sale: a garaged 1987 Foxbody V8 GT 5.0 Convertible with 3-Speed Automatic transmission, White and silver paint with white leather interior 101,500 Miles. The car is in Chicago, IL and I’m asking $17,000I’m selling my 1987 Foxbody GT 5.0 Convertible. My dad bought her from a friend and passed her down to me. Unfortunately, it’s time to let her go if she can find a good home. This particular example has been lovingly enjoyed by 3 owners in the last 30 years, garaged, and fastidiously maintained. Gleaming paint, a ferocious engine, supple bucket seats, and a driving experience that can only be appreciated by getting behind the wheel of this GT, that is, if you find yourself the new lucky owner.I’ll be upfront with the downside, she came with a rebuilt title. My mechanic has been over the car, tune ups and replacement of the gas tank and fuel pump, and thanks to this forum I’ve been able to make a number of repairs over the years (new alternator, replacement power window motor, new horn, new fuel pump and gas tank), and we never found anything of concern.See a walk-around video here:More photos and information are available upon request.