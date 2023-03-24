140 Speedometer swap

crucifyd
1989 GT
I recently swapped in a FM 140mph speedometer for the original 85mph.
1. the needle wanders 2-3mph above 40mph. I think it does it at lower speeds also but it much less of a wander so it is almost not noticeable.
The original did not have this issue at all.
If not I think I can live with it but is there a fix for this?
2. I didn't notice until I drove at night but both odometers have their own plastic "window" (not sure what to call it).
The odometers look hazy and brown, they are actually quite hard to read and it just looks bad.
It's actually worse than the photo below makes it look as I took it during daylight in the garage.
Is there possibly a plastic film that was never removed?
or
Is there a way to remove the "window"?
(My original 85 and my broken FM 160 speedometers do not have the "window" at all, as in you could directly touch the numbers.)
