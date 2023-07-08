Car shuts off under throttle, idles fine. Looking for some pointers.

Good day, Friends!



I'm new here, so please forgive me if I am doing something wrong. English is my native tongue, and I am not on mobile...spelling mistakes are my own, so I cannot blame the phone.



I'm hoping I can get some pointers in to what to try with my 2000 GT, 5spd. I've gone over many post, but don't seem to see one with what seems like the same issue as mine, and it has me stumped.



It starts and idles without issue, no surging or wandering RPM, but the idle does seem a wee bit lower than normal. If you give it any throttle, it will bog down, and likely shut off. It will do this with everything turned off in the car, turning on things inside the car (AC/Heat) changes nothing. It's similar to a cold carbed engine running without choke.



So far, I've tried:



1) Cleaned all sensors I could with carb cleaner, nothing looked dirty or broken. Connectors were cleaned with electrical contact cleaner. Nothing looked corroded or out of place.

2) Went over the vacuum hoses, they all seem fine/clean.

3) Replaced plugs/wires. Cleaning the coils and adding dielectric grease to the boots. There was a noticeable difference in how it ran by unplugging one coil at a time.

4) Removed and cleaned IAC (the gasket looks a little brittle, so I temporarily added some gasket maker to see if anything changed, it did not). Going to replace it this afternoon.

5) Replaced the fuel filter.

6) Checked all ground wires in the engine compartment, which look ok.

7) Removed and cleaned each injector. With no other way to test, other than listening for them clicking, the seemed clean and in good shape.



Things to note so far, that I've noticed, but may not mean a thing to a trained pro.



1) It has new gas in it, and I only ever use high octane. I've owned it for 7 years, during which it is very well maintained, and never driven very hard (135k on the odometer).

2) I suspected the fuel pump at first, so I bought myself a gauge to test the pressure, and when I attach the gauge, I notice that if I turn the key position to ON to prime, it will get to about 20psi, if I cycle the key again, without starting, it will jump to about 40psi. The car will show between 40-50psi while idling. I am unsure about the pressure while driving, as I cannot use it with the way this gauge is setup (hood won't close).

3) If I am driving and push the throttle more to make it bog down and shutoff, it will not start again until I turn the key position to off, then back on, which tells me it could be something electrical, maybe?

4) The check engine light is not on, and my code reader shows no codes present. (Test ID $53 will show misfires, but general misfires, not under any specific cylinder).

5) Voltage from the alternator is fine.



If you would like more information, and want me to try certain things, please ask/post away. I am very familiar with using a multi-meter, so don't hesitate to ask for readings off anything, I will do anything you suggest, as I am the one here asking for help and appreciate anything you have to add here.



Thank you, very much, for reading, and thanks in advance for any and all suggestions/contributions.



Rick