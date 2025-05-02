I bought a set of 4 OEM 17" Ford Bullitt wheels for my '88 GT. I was thinking of running the deep dish 10.5" Bullitts from LMR on the rear (link below) since someone screwed up the brushed lip on one of the wheels by sanding it.I was planning on running 245s on the front and 275/ 40 r17 on the rear. Do you guys know if the 275 will be wide enough to go on the 10.5" wheel and also if 275s will clear the factory wheel opening without any issues? As far as I know the car has the factory Fox rear end in it. I cut 1.5 coils out of the factory rear springs. It does not have quad shocks. I do not plan on putting the quad shocks back on unless my wheel hop issue comes back. I am pretty sure the wheel hop issue I was having was caused by Toyo Proxes R1R tires that were on the car. I put the Bullitt wheels on with the woreout Firestones and the wheelhop went away.