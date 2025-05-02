Fox 17" Deep Dish Bullitts on Rear of Fox, 275/40/17?

I bought a set of 4 OEM 17" Ford Bullitt wheels for my '88 GT. I was thinking of running the deep dish 10.5" Bullitts from LMR on the rear (link below) since someone screwed up the brushed lip on one of the wheels by sanding it.

I was planning on running 245s on the front and 275/ 40 r17 on the rear. Do you guys know if the 275 will be wide enough to go on the 10.5" wheel and also if 275s will clear the factory wheel opening without any issues? As far as I know the car has the factory Fox rear end in it. I cut 1.5 coils out of the factory rear springs. It does not have quad shocks. I do not plan on putting the quad shocks back on unless my wheel hop issue comes back. I am pretty sure the wheel hop issue I was having was caused by Toyo Proxes R1R tires that were on the car. I put the Bullitt wheels on with the woreout Firestones and the wheelhop went away.



 

That wheel has a pretty large positive offset. I wonder if you'll get significant rubbing on the inner fender due to the fox length axles being narrower than the 94+ length the wheels were designed for. I would assume a fender roll is in order as well for how wide that wheel is. No quad shock is probably a must so good thing you removed it, but i still think you'll get rubbing on the actual metal inner fender.
 
