1965 Mustang C-4 transmission question

Woody3882

Woody3882

Member
Jun 19, 2018
84
9
18
Bradenton Fl 34212
I am trying to figure out what this bolt on my 65 Mustang C-4 1965 transmission is for. (it is the original transmission) The bolt in question is on the drivers side just in front of the Band adjustment bolt. I have it circled in the picture.
if anyone knows what it is for, I would appreciate you explaining to me.
Thanks I appreciate it
Dana Wood
[email protected]
[email protected]
bolt 2.jpg
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Woody3882
Automatic to a 4-speed questions please
Replies
0
Views
58
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Woody3882
Woody3882
Woody3882
1965 Passenger side window glass question
Replies
2
Views
431
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Woody3882
Woody3882
Woody3882
Help me track the previous owners.
Replies
2
Views
424
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Woody3882
65 Mustang coupe, Wimbleton white history, resto started in Ark. 2000-2010
Replies
0
Views
404
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Woody3882
Woody3882
G
65 Mustang-Upgrading to a power booster dual MC
Replies
8
Views
876
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu