changing a 1967 3-speed to a 4-speed

I have a 1967 Mustang that is a 3-speed and has had a 351 Windsor motor put in instead of the 289 it came with originally.
When I drive it and reach third gear the engine feels like it wants 1 more gear to reach a comfortable place. This being said, I
want to put in a 4-speed transmission. my questions are:

Is it Possible to do this?
What is the best way to do this?
What is the best Transmission brand to use?
Will a 4-speed transmission fit?

I would appreciate any feedback on this I can get. The more the better.
