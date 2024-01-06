changing a 1967 3-speed to a 4-speed

MustangLove_67
New Member
-
- Jan 6, 2024
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
I have a 1967 Mustang that is a 3-speed and has had a 351 Windsor motor put in instead of the 289 it came with originally.
When I drive it and reach third gear the engine feels like it wants 1 more gear to reach a comfortable place. This being said, I
want to put in a 4-speed transmission. my questions are:
Is it Possible to do this?
What is the best way to do this?
What is the best Transmission brand to use?
Will a 4-speed transmission fit?
I would appreciate any feedback on this I can get. The more the better.
Thanks
