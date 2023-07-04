Automatic to a 4-speed questions please

[email protected]

I have a 1965 Mustang with an C-4 Automatic transmission. I plan on changing it out with a 4-speed transmission. This is a bit out of my wheelhouse so i am going to farm it out to a transmission shop to let the pros do it. My questions are these1, what can i expect to be charged for a used 4-speed and to have it rebuilt.2, what can i expect to pay for the swap labor (Automatic out, 4-speed in).3, how much extra for a new clutch, bearing, and all the needed extra parts.I do not have a 4-speed to put in so i will have to have them find & rebuild a used one. I am going to try and get a total package price for the entire job, so what should i be prepared to pay, what would you consider reasonable without getting burnt.Thanks, I appreciate all input and advise