- Location of vehicle/item in ad : Pittsburgh, PA- $49,000 obo...but no lowballs and you know what they are1966 Mustang GT(not a clone or tribute). Highly original car. Auto, p/s, front disk brakes, a/c. Rebuilt transmission, carb, power steering.I'll answer a few common questions I have been getting.1. Except for HiPo K code cars, there is no such thing as numbers matching on 1966s. That started by federal mandate >Jan 1968. The block and transmission are in correct date range though.2. No I do not have buck tag, but fender stamping is correct3. This is a real GT car, with correct AX code steering box, thick sway bar, correct exhaust hangers, large master cylinder.4. There is not rust on car, anywhere and no paint bubbling5. A\C needs a recharge and looking over, a R-134 as far as I know has not been done.6. No I do not have "the binder". It's a 66 fastback GT A code and did not come with an any supporting documentation. It's not a K code or a Shelby which I myself would require.In think a very fair price for a great fastback Mustang