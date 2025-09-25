1967 Mustang 5.0 swapped shuddering/sputtering issues

Hey guys, hope this is the right sub forum (if not please lmk). So car in question is a 1967 Mustang swapped with drivetrain out of a 1990 Mustang GT auto. Car starts right up and idles fine and revs up no problem. But recently just driving around the block it’ll randomly stall when coming to stop signs, attempts/will stall while making turns, under acceleration in a straight line it shudders and sputters momentarily then clears up. If it stalls when doing any of these it will start right back up after cycling key switch. Car does have manual steering/ac. Checked fuel pump/fuses, IAC, grounds for harness, all appears good. TPS voltage is set at 0.98. Honestly not sure where to go from here and any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
 

