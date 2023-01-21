1969 Mustang Fastback Front brakes tight after replacement I think wrong bearings??

P

Pkaufmann1

Jan 21, 2023
I just did a complete front disc brake job with rebuilt calipers , new rotors, pads, and bearings.

When I bolt on the calipers with the new pads, the outside pads drag on the rotor when I spin it by hand while the rear pads have plenty of space.

After I pack the bearings and put on the rotor it appears that the rear bearing does completely seat all the way back to the butt of the spindle. Also the front castle nut goes on but barely clears the hole for the cotter pin. It seems like either the races are wrong or in the wrong spot or the bearings are too thick. If I could push the rotor back about 2mm I would think that is good.

Bought everything at local NAPA

The rotors come with races pre-installed, These are the bearings I have now (all tapered):

Outer bearing - FAG LM12749 - Bore 21.83mm OD 45.24mm Width 16.67mm
Inner bearing - L68149 - Bore 35mm OD 59.13mm Width 15.875

Any direction would be appreciated

Thanks
 

