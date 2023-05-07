1974 Jeep CJ5 - Electrical, Horn

Anybody know how the wires are routed down the steering column? This particular CJ has manual steering. I do not see an exit hole or routing provision for the hot wire that's supposed to the center of the horn button.When I look online, I see most have a gearbox right where the gearbox comes through the firewall. This one does not. It looks like this:And as I said, I don't see a provision for the wire that is supposed to travel down the column.