1974 Jeep CJ5 - Electrical, Horn

Noobz347
Jan 4, 1985
Anybody know how the wires are routed down the steering column? This particular CJ has manual steering. I do not see an exit hole or routing provision for the hot wire that's supposed to the center of the horn button.
When I look online, I see most have a gearbox right where the gearbox comes through the firewall. This one does not. It looks like this:
And as I said, I don't see a provision for the wire that is supposed to travel down the column.
