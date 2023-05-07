1974 Jeep CJ5 - Electrical, Horn

Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
34,370
15,809
234
Box behind Walmart
Anybody know how the wires are routed down the steering column? This particular CJ has manual steering. I do not see an exit hole or routing provision for the hot wire that's supposed to the center of the horn button.

When I look online, I see most have a gearbox right where the gearbox comes through the firewall. This one does not. It looks like this:

1683499578079.jpeg


And as I said, I don't see a provision for the wire that is supposed to travel down the column.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 crank but no start. dying inside
Replies
50
Views
4K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mach1.0
M
8
Electrical Horn/cruise brushes
Replies
1
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
S
Horn doesn't work- ground issue on horn button wiring.
Replies
9
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
stxdriver98544
S
CAMTWO1070
New Member Looking to Share a Secret to a Better & Most Reliable Ford
Replies
4
Views
996
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Bullitt347
Bullitt347
paddyrk
Electrical Rewiring horn button (need help)
Replies
12
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
paddyrk
paddyrk
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu