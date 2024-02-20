1978 Mustang 2 - Door hinge replacement or pin replacement

I have been working on a 1978 Mustang King Cobra and currently looking for help or suggestions for replacing the hinges (both upper and lower driver side). My ask is if anyone has replaced their hinge pins and if so did you have to cut the old ones off? For the replacement pins what size and if you can send a link to the pins that you used to replace the old ones with? I can not find any pins for this year (1978) that would fit on Amazon or any other site. Please I need your help!
 

