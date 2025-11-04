1978 Mustang II Headliner Install

onusideburns
Hello All - New to this forum. I recently purchased a 78 Mustang II cobra hatchback. I am working through the restoration process and am a bit confused on the headliner installation. I have all of the trim that goes around the sides and front of the headliner but in the rear of the car I don't see how it attaches? I know there is a gasket that goes around the rear hatch opening, but how does the headliner attach? Does it just get glued under the weatherstrip? Thanks for any help or pics.