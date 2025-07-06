Mustang II V6 conversion to V8 HO and T5 problems and solutions

Hello

I'm hoping to find solutions here that will help me convert my Mustang II 2.8 V6 to a V8 with a 5.0 HO and T5 transmission.

I'm currently having a huge problem with the exhaust manifold. I ordered the Hedman ones from the USA, but unfortunately, they don't fit at all.

The spark plug caps are touching the manifold and will burn up. One of the manifold pipes is directly touching the clutch cable holder, and I can't install the cable.

The manifolds were hitting everything, but I was able to fix this.

Okay, I want to get rid of this Hedman and am looking for cast manifolds. Unfortunately, I can't find any original Mustang II V8s in Germany.

I read here that someone from the '66 Mustang I installed the manifolds on their II, and I could get one like that in Germany.

We have a whatsapp group about Mustang IIs, and everyone tells me Mustang I manifolds won't fit.

Does anyone have experience with the '66 Mustang I manifold?

Dirk