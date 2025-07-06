Mustang II V6 conversion to V8 HO and T5 problems and solutions

Mar 21, 2025
Hello
I'm hoping to find solutions here that will help me convert my Mustang II 2.8 V6 to a V8 with a 5.0 HO and T5 transmission.
I'm currently having a huge problem with the exhaust manifold. I ordered the Hedman ones from the USA, but unfortunately, they don't fit at all.
The spark plug caps are touching the manifold and will burn up. One of the manifold pipes is directly touching the clutch cable holder, and I can't install the cable.
The manifolds were hitting everything, but I was able to fix this.
Okay, I want to get rid of this Hedman and am looking for cast manifolds. Unfortunately, I can't find any original Mustang II V8s in Germany.
I read here that someone from the '66 Mustang I installed the manifolds on their II, and I could get one like that in Germany.
We have a whatsapp group about Mustang IIs, and everyone tells me Mustang I manifolds won't fit.
Does anyone have experience with the '66 Mustang I manifold?
I believe this is what you're looking for. Maybe @extra_stout can offer more assistance if needed. :)

extra_stout said:
I used stock 66 Mustang exhaust manifolds because I had them already from a previous car (they are available as new part). I also used a 66 mustang downpipe from pypes and modified them:
The pypes downpipe for 66 mustang which i started as an basis is now modified. I wanted to have some flex pipe just in front of the transmission crossmember and the exhaust hangers will be mounted to the crossmember. This takes movment from the rest of the exhaust...
I had to cut up the driverside downpipe because of my hydraulic clutch setup. If it was a cabel clutch the downpipe could have fit without modification.
I tacked it with my stick welder in my garage, then at a friends place we (mainly ma friend) weldet it up with his TIG.
IMG_20200606_175252.webp
IMG_20200614_180255_210.webp
The manifolds fit even with a T5 bellhousing and T5 transmission (but with custom hydraulic clutch). The car pulls strong, but its for sure restrictive at high RPM compared to a shorty header.
What I like is that you can use the stock securing sheet metal from the 66 manifolds, so the exhaust manifold bolts don't come loose. Beside that they are durable and quite down surface radiated noise in the engine compartment.

I have a stock 2001 explorer 5.0 as basis. If i would step up from the stock cam, i would buy or build shorty headers or log manifolds.

One shorty header that could work is this one (because it is made specific for 66 mustang):
I live oversees... so I have no option to return them if they do not convince me with their fitment...
Problem 2 has already been solved.
The new bridge under the transmission is great, but it's advisable to buy new transmission mounts.
Used bearings are already too compressed, even if they still look good.
They will cause noise and rattling.
Solution: Install new bearings and two washers underneath the bearings, which will create enough space.
 

greenflash79 said:
One problem I still have:
In most forums, you can read that the original Mustang II Bowden cable is still used with the T5 transmission.
This end piece of the Mustang II Bowden cable is very small and doesn't fit with the large hole in the T5 lever.
How did you solve it?
I still use the MII bell housing and clutch setup, but I'd take a stab at finding a washer that is large enough to close the hole yet small enough to engage the ball of the cable. If you're able to find something like that, use a grinder with a cut off wheel and cut a slot into it. Then you could weld it in place on the clutch fork before installing the cable. Imagine something like this:

1752540312768.webp
 
