So, it turns out that the compressor on my 1984 Mustang GT 2.3 Turbo does not work and needs to be replaced. After spending hours looking for a new one, there is one listed on E-Bay for an SVO. I emailed them to see if it would be a guaranteed fit on my GT, as the seller, "Klarna," accepts NO returns. The response was, "Try to compare your part to the pictures we show on E-Bay, there are two different types of compressors..." So, they will not guarantee fitment and at a price of $650.00, I really don't want to take a chance of having another lesson to look at on my garage shelf every time I go out there. Do any of you know of any other sources to get a new or reman compressor for this car?