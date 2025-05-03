Progress Thread 1984 2.3L Turbo AC Compressor

So, it turns out that the compressor on my 1984 Mustang GT 2.3 Turbo does not work and needs to be replaced. After spending hours looking for a new one, there is one listed on E-Bay for an SVO. I emailed them to see if it would be a guaranteed fit on my GT, as the seller, "Klarna," accepts NO returns. The response was, "Try to compare your part to the pictures we show on E-Bay, there are two different types of compressors..." So, they will not guarantee fitment and at a price of $650.00, I really don't want to take a chance of having another lesson to look at on my garage shelf every time I go out there :(. Do any of you know of any other sources to get a new or reman compressor for this car?
 

