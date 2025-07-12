broomtail78064
1985 3.8 conv...new tank, pump, filter, relay 2 weeks ago (just because) throttle position sensor last night (108k miles and needed it), cranks great but wont start unless small shot of starting fluid is used, then runs great, till I turn the key off.
I replaced the TP sensor it started right up, ran great, started and turned it off several times, let it run till warm, let it sit overnight. Now only starts with fluid.
Great throttle response, good pressure at the schrader valve, good power to the (2) tbi injectors
The reason I used the fluid is because it seemed like spark, but has plenty (new coil 2,036 mi ago) as regular maintenance. 5,115 mi on new distributor.
Y'all had any problems like this, or have any suggestions on the issue.
Thank You in advance
