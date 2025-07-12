Resolved 1985 3.8 tbi, Only starts with fluid then runs great

B

broomtail78064

Member
Jul 12, 2025
5
2
13
Texas
#1
1985 3.8 conv...new tank, pump, filter, relay 2 weeks ago (just because) throttle position sensor last night (108k miles and needed it), cranks great but wont start unless small shot of starting fluid is used, then runs great, till I turn the key off.
I replaced the TP sensor it started right up, ran great, started and turned it off several times, let it run till warm, let it sit overnight. Now only starts with fluid.
Great throttle response, good pressure at the schrader valve, good power to the (2) tbi injectors
The reason I used the fluid is because it seemed like spark, but has plenty (new coil 2,036 mi ago) as regular maintenance. 5,115 mi on new distributor.
Y'all had any problems like this, or have any suggestions on the issue.
Thank You in advance
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#4
Ok will do codes, , be good to buy a code reader anyway..thanks. I dont believe its spraying while cranking, but will look sprays great when running ..
When I changed The TP sensor, of course the idle changed, was idling at 600 /300 in gear brake on, now idling at 1200, I think 700 in gear brake on. I'm thinking I should put a light to it, & time it before I check the codes
 
#8
Thank you Noobz347 and Groverdill,
Here is the outcome; while waiting for the code reader to arrive. I checked the pressure while cranking (25)&(29) seemed to me a little low...looked while cranking Nothing coming out of the injectors that I could see...I put fluid In started and timed the car, turned it off,, but for some stupid reason, got Sidetracked & did not try to restart it.
So I decided to change the 29 psi fuel pressure regulator it had about 26k mi on it, and I had a new one put away.
When I felt around to find the 3 screws under the back of the TB, I found the metal vacuum tube that runs over to the PCV had slipped out of the TBI from taking the fuel lines loose to replace the TPS
Now, I should have put the metal vacuum line back in place., And tried to start the car. But No; I aint that smart.
I put the FPR in, put the metal vac line back in...
It fired right up, no crank at all. Just touched the key...then put a new MAP Sensor .
problem is, with My goofiness, not trying to start it at every turn.. Now I dont know if it was the timing, the vacuum a combo of both, or the new FPR.
I will write the ECT trick down in my maintenance log, for future reference.
Long post, sorry bout that. Short history on car, bought it in Florida for moms birthday in 93, with 32k miles for $2200
Took it to Mom in Vegas, air conditioned garage. She put different wheels on it. I got it back 3 years ago, Texas has not been kind to 40 yr old paint. Still has original top, and interior is very nice shape, she sees lots of dirt road on the ranches, as you can see by the mud.
Anyway, she's all packed, her and I are leaving, for the Northern AZ ranch at
3:00 am , the 95 bronco, and 96 eddie 150, are waiting for us. Gotta love those 4.9's
Thanks Again. Very nice to find StangNet
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20250713_201618123.webp
    IMG_20250713_201618123.webp
    1.1 MB · Views: 3
  • Like
Reactions: gkomo and Noobz347
#9
Well cool.... At least you cam back to tell the story.


I'll mark the thread as resolved and it should at least, help others to look over the things that you have done.

Now that you're here... You should start a [Progress Thread] for your car, complete with some good pics! :rock:

So, the next time you have an issue, you can come back to that thread and tell us about it.

Don't forget to list mods!
 
  • Like
Reactions: broomtail78064
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Fox 1986 V6 Fuel/Electrical Issues, crank, no start, turns over with starting fluid
Replies
6
Views
200
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
gkomo
gkomo
esteban31065
Engine Popping noise in the intake. Frustrated still.
Replies
15
Views
495
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
gkomo
gkomo
P
High idle issue and leaking after running.
Replies
1
Views
240
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
6
Engine Several blocks past my wits' end... Running, died, won't start.
Replies
6
Views
666
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
rednotch
rednotch
E
Finished my Fox Hydroboost Install - Tips
Replies
4
Views
294
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Engineer Duane
E
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu