Thank you Noobz347 and Groverdill,

Here is the outcome; while waiting for the code reader to arrive. I checked the pressure while cranking (25)&(29) seemed to me a little low...looked while cranking Nothing coming out of the injectors that I could see...I put fluid In started and timed the car, turned it off,, but for some stupid reason, got Sidetracked & did not try to restart it.

So I decided to change the 29 psi fuel pressure regulator it had about 26k mi on it, and I had a new one put away.

When I felt around to find the 3 screws under the back of the TB, I found the metal vacuum tube that runs over to the PCV had slipped out of the TBI from taking the fuel lines loose to replace the TPS

Now, I should have put the metal vacuum line back in place., And tried to start the car. But No; I aint that smart.

I put the FPR in, put the metal vac line back in...

It fired right up, no crank at all. Just touched the key...then put a new MAP Sensor .

problem is, with My goofiness, not trying to start it at every turn.. Now I dont know if it was the timing, the vacuum a combo of both, or the new FPR.

I will write the ECT trick down in my maintenance log, for future reference.

Long post, sorry bout that. Short history on car, bought it in Florida for moms birthday in 93, with 32k miles for $2200

Took it to Mom in Vegas, air conditioned garage. She put different wheels on it. I got it back 3 years ago, Texas has not been kind to 40 yr old paint. Still has original top, and interior is very nice shape, she sees lots of dirt road on the ranches, as you can see by the mud.

Anyway, she's all packed, her and I are leaving, for the Northern AZ ranch at

3:00 am , the 95 bronco, and 96 eddie 150, are waiting for us. Gotta love those 4.9's

Thanks Again. Very nice to find StangNet