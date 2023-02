this is a very solid no rust car has 14987 miles on it.nice 4130 roll cage that was certified at one time.car has stock front and rear suspension,small cowl glass hood,weld 4 lug drag lites,nice frame connectors etc.also has small flairs front and back done in steel.NO sunroof or t-tops to leak and fall off.great car to build.need to sell.asking $6,000.located in southern california.message thru the forum for more pics and contact.