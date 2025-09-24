1986 Convertable 5.0 GT

E

eneerg

New Member
Aug 26, 2025
1
0
1
Pittsburgh pa
#1
Hi, just jumping back into the car world after a 14 year hiatus, I recently picked up a 1986 5.0 with a handful of bolt on's,, Cobra Intake, MSD ignition, big throttle body, BBK cold air, BBK shorty headers, H pipe and Pipes exhaust system, large core aluminum radiator plus a few more items. I know there are restrictions to building this year 5.0 at least normal power adders like cams. What I'm trying to figure out is approx HP and Torq with the bolt on's it currently has? It is an auto and has 4.10 gears, subframes, control arms, shock tower brace, so its fun to drive. So if anyone else has a setup like mine thats been tested to see wheel hp and torq and est at the block HP please share.
 

