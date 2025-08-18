Hey everybody!After years of getting detoured by other cars (Jeep CJ, Plymouth Valiant), I finally got my hands on another Mustang!I had a GT sometime around 30 years ago. I've been jonesin' for a 5.0 for a while. I'm in South Carolina, not far from CLT, and the market here is kinda wild. I found one that checked all the boxes: LX, 5.0, 5 speed and a convertible.The car came from out of Spartanburg, SC. A small, private car lot took it in on trade about 4 years ago. The lot owner wanted to keep it for himself, but recently realized he'll never get to it.He adjusted the valves when he got it and saw roller rockers. He installed a new battery, distributor, wires and plugs and got it running. It's definitely been breathed on. Here's what he told me, and what I can determine for myself:- BBK shorty headers, cat delete, 2.5" exhaust, H-pipe, unknown mufflers- BBK 70mm throttle body- smog pump delete- aluminum heads, but I can't find any markings on them anywhere- Edelbrock Performer intake- unknown cam- per his words "Stage II clutch" (it definitely has some pressure behind it)- unknown rear gears- It feels like it has a short shifter in it.All power windows work. Power top works. I suspect the top may have been replaced in the not too distant past. Other than being dirty, it's in great shape, fits tight, and I can see some unused staples behind the rear seat and some plastic (like for protection during shipping) around the window frame.