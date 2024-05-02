WTB/Trade 1986 GT map light grey.

M

Magnet86

5 Year Member
Jul 21, 2018
Hagerstown, MD
Greetings, all:
I am in need of a functioning map light for the 86GT. When I replaced the bulb in mine it didn't work, then later that evening it came on in the locked position. Caught it and removed the bulb. Upon removing the map light I managed to break the connector so I probably need that wire also and will have to splice it in. See attached picture. Thanks much and let me know cost. Cheers.
 

  • 86 map light wire.jpg
    86 map light wire.jpg
