For Sale 1988 Convertible 5.0 Roller Maryland

Has valid MD title (open ready to transfer). Roller. Was factory 5.0/5 speed car.

Will have stock motor and trans from another project available in a few weeks for extra.

Previous owner took body kit and front end off. Its a Xenon kit with a cobra wing.

Solid car, good towers, engine bay was stripped and painted. Lots of upgrades like brake lines, new hoses, clutch cable, tubular suspension, subframes, etc.

Concentrating on my notchback build so this one has to go.

$2100/pickup in Central MD.
 

