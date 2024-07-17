1989 Passenger side electric window issue

Hi all, I recently painted my car and have started putting it back together and have had an issue with the power windows come up. After putting the entire door panel together, the passenger switches are non responsive. Ive checked and confirmed there is in fact power getting to the window passenger controls but there is not movement from the window or the window locks. The drivers side works fine in controlling the window, but also cannot roll down the passenger side or lock/unlock either door. Both window motors were replaced about a year ago and the fuses that are associated with the windows to no avail.

I was thinking it could be the switches on the passenger side but the fact that the drivers side wont work for the passenger itself makes me believe that it's not the issue. The door locks not working at either side also leaves me to believe that it's not the switches.

ANY information would be greatly appreciated. Ive looked at a bunch of other threads and have not found anybody that has had this scenario. Thanks!

For Clarification:

Drivers Side Control:
Driver Side Window-OK
Passenger side window- NOT WORKING
Lock/Unlock Switch- NOT WORKING

Passenger Side Control:
Passenger side window- NOT WORKING
Lock/Unlock Switch- NOT WORKING

THANKS!
 

It seems like these things pop up in groups.
 
Alot of good information in this thread. Would door actuators or the door motor prevent the passenger door from rolling its window up or down? Thats whats really got me confused since it was working fine a few months ago.
 
Answered this over on the other forum

Check connector C315 to make sure it's plugged in. It's in the LH kick panel.

The way the windows/door locks are wired, the signals go from side to side to make things happen. Only takes one connector to be unplugged to mess things up. Given what you stated works, my guess is it's C315. It's the one connection I feel would kill both door locks and pass window control, but allow you to have power on the pink wire at the pass side window switches

1721317774314.webp

1721317793556.webp
 
My money is on this being the answer. Start here and save a few bad words for further down the road.
 
