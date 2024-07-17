1989 Passenger side electric window issue

Hi all, I recently painted my car and have started putting it back together and have had an issue with the power windows come up. After putting the entire door panel together, the passenger switches are non responsive. Ive checked and confirmed there is in fact power getting to the window passenger controls but there is not movement from the window or the window locks. The drivers side works fine in controlling the window, but also cannot roll down the passenger side or lock/unlock either door. Both window motors were replaced about a year ago and the fuses that are associated with the windows to no avail.



I was thinking it could be the switches on the passenger side but the fact that the drivers side wont work for the passenger itself makes me believe that it's not the issue. The door locks not working at either side also leaves me to believe that it's not the switches.



ANY information would be greatly appreciated. Ive looked at a bunch of other threads and have not found anybody that has had this scenario. Thanks!



For Clarification:



Drivers Side Control:

Driver Side Window-OK

Passenger side window- NOT WORKING

Lock/Unlock Switch- NOT WORKING



Passenger Side Control:

Passenger side window- NOT WORKING

Lock/Unlock Switch- NOT WORKING



THANKS!