red5.0fox
- Dec 1, 2019
- 161
- 19
- 28
Hey guys. I’ve got a 1992 LX. A while ago, I got into an accident and replaced my interior driver door with an OEM 1989 door. Since then, my passenger window hasn’t worked. Replaced the motors today, and it still doesn’t work. When I hit the up button on the passenger door, I can hear it engage, and I see the battery gauge dip down. However, that does not happen with the driver master switch. Neither buttons make a difference when you hit “down”. The harness on the driver door is different than the oem 1992 harness I had. Could this be the reason why it doesn’t work?