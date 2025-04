Could be the ignition switch or you just got a bad start solenoid from the auto parts store. What brand did you get?



To test the start solenoid remove the 4 ga wire going to the starter off the start solenoid. Get a test light or DVM. Use the key and “start” the engine so turn the lock cylinder to the start position and then let it return to the run position. Now use the test light or DVM and see if the post that goes to the starter still has 12V on it after the ignition switch was released from crank but still in the run position. If it does check the small post that has the red wire with a blue stripe and see if it has 12V on it. If it does then my guess would be ignition switch. If not then it’s a bad solenoid.



I am not 100% sure all this will work with the starter wire disconnected as it may not load the solenoid enough to keep the contact closed.



However, if the red with blue stripe wire has 12V on it the whole time then I would definitely replace the ignition switch.