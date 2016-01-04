Part 11: 08/02/12Thanks for the support guys!I have been working on it, but I admit the heat wave has made it really not much fun latelyThe good news is that progress has been steady, if slow. We applied a guide coat and have block sanded most everything. It doesn't look as nice as it did before, but it did expose some flaws in the body that we have been correcting. The rear quarter panels were actually pretty wavy, so more filler and sanding has helped to straighten it out. Also, there were a few defects on the fenders that needed a small helping of filler to straighten out.At this point, the major body issues have been addressed, we are just trying to get all the small areas that will rear their ugly heads in the base and clear.So, it looks like another round of primer and more block sanding before we apply the base and clear. A little disappointing, but definitely not unexpected given the condition of the car when we started. I hope the next round of primer and blocking will get the body straight enough for paint, but I want to make sure it is really right before we spray color!I have also done a little bit of work on restoring my tail lenses. I will get some pictures up this weekend!Thanks for the interest everyone, and I hope everyone's projects are moving along nicely!Part 11 Continuned... 08/20/12Long overdue update...Progress has continued to be slow, and it won't get any faster for the foreseeable future. Holidays, vacation, and other stuff is all conspiring to make sure this project moves along at the speed of molasses at 35 degrees. The pictures are from multiple weeks, but we remain in the body work phase and there isn't a whole lot to show from the pictures. I mean, you can see things, but it isn't exciting or flashy like a nice coat of paint would beThe car was pretty rough when we started, and some of that is rearing it's ugly head now. The quarter panels and doors were very wavy with a lot of dents and depressions, so it has just taken a lot to try and get them flat enough for paint. Anyway, here are some pics of the progress!Left rear quarter panel. A lot of filler gets sanded off, so the thickness is okay, but you can see all of the areas that needed work.More left rear...And the right side, same song different verse...I had a lot of red filler primer sitting around, so I decided to use it as a guide coat, which turned out to be kinda foolish. I made more work for us because the stuff is thick and likes to clog the sandpaper. So, next time it will be regular black spray paint...Some more finished shots of the sanding before re-prime. The whole body has been blocked once at this point. Lather, rinse, repeat until all defects are gone and the body is flat. I am going to bet that the third time will be the charm for the bad areas.The doors are basically done, I think that they will block out well. Ignore the primer spots, those were to cover some bare metal areas, I didn't miss them while blockingFinally, the second primer coat is on! The hatch, hood, fenders, and doors should block out smooth, but the quarters may not quite be flat enough. We'll find out once we start blocking again.Last thing, we didn't get to prime the ground effects or bumpers yet. Those all need flex additive, which we didn't have time to mix up a batch, so those will be getting primed in a few weeks. If all goes well there, they will also be ready for color and clear shortly thereafter.Early this year I had high hopes for this thing to be in color by August, but that isn't going to happen, obviously. November is looking far more realistic these days