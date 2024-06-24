1995 GT Random Starting Issue

I have a relatively new to me (bought 1 year ago when I fixed a few things) '95 GT that runs great until very recently. Twice it has died in parking lot and leaving neighborhood after starting and idling just fine. Both times it would not start but just crank with absolutely no sign of starting and both times let it sit for about 10 mins and then starts and drives just fine with no issues - idles fine, revs fine, etc. Between those 2 times about a week apart it ran just fine. I have code reader and is my next step but also hoping someone has some ideas for this issue and what to look at for testing/troubleshooting.